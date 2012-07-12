* Second quarter output down 10 pct at 16,300 boepd
* Expects production to return to normal next week
* Plugs well in central Columbia
July 12 Gran Tierra Energy Inc
said it no longer expected to meet its 2012 production forecast
due to disruptions at the Oleoducto Transandino (OTA) pipeline
in Colombia and cut its capital budget for the year by 14
percent.
The OTA pipeline, operated by Colombia's state oil company
Ecopetrol SA, runs through Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador
and Peru. Ecopetrol's pipelines, including OTA, have been
disrupted by guerrilla attacks, the latest of which occurred
about a week ago.
The South America-focused oil and gas producer said output
is expected to return to normal early next week and it would
give a revised full-year forecast after production returns to
normal.
Gran Tierra had forecast an average production of
20,000-21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2012.
"Severity of the attacks (on the pipeline) has increased. It
is the same old problem, but a bit more elevated," said analyst
Darren Engels of Firstenergy Capital.
Pipeline disruptions also impacted its second-quarter
production, which fell 10 percent to 16,300 boe/d.
"I think second-quarter volumes are weaker than what people
were hoping for," Engels said.
The analyst, who has an "outperform" rating on the stock,
said the company is still very well financed.
In view of the constrained production and weak commodity
prices, Gran Tierra cut its 2012 capital expenditure budget by
$60 million to $380 million.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company also said it plugged and
abandoned its Bordon-1 exploration well in Garibay block in
central Columbia as it was not commercially viable.
The company's shares fell as much as 9 percent to C$4.10 on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.