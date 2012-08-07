Aug 7 Canadian oil exploration and production
company Gran Tierra Energy Inc's quarterly profit fell
nearly 59 percent as production was hit by pipeline disruptions.
Second-quarter profit fell to $13.1 million, or 5 cents per
share, from $31.6 million, 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue and other income fell 29 percent to $115.2 million.
South America-focused Gran Tierra, which has operations in
Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Brazil, said quarterly production
fell 22 percent to 16,306 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Last month Gran Tierra said it no longer expected to meet
its 2012 production forecast due to disruptions at the Oleoducto
Transandino (OTA) pipeline in Colombia.
The OTA pipeline, operated by Colombia's state oil company
Ecopetrol SA, runs through Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador
and Peru. Ecopetrol's pipelines, including OTA, have been
disrupted by guerrilla attacks.
The company cut its capital budget for 2012 by $48 million
to $396 million.
Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at C$4.41 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.