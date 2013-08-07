LONDON Aug 7 Britain's accounting watchdog has
launched its second investigation in as many days into Grant
Thornton, the auditor and advisory firm named in a legal battle
between property mogul Vincent Tchenguiz and the Serious Fraud
Office.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Wednesday it
was investigating how Grant Thornton audited and accounted for
interest rate swap arrangements in Manchester Building Society's
accounts, prompting a financial adjustment last year.
The inquiry is the watchdog's fifth this year as it cracks
down on the quality of audits. Investigations can take around a
year and, if breaches are found, lead to a series of sanctions
including a fine or, in extremis, licence suspension.
The FRC, which on Tuesday announced an investigation into
the independence of Grant Thornton's audit of drinks group
Nichols, said it had received information from the
Prudential Regulation Authority regulator about the auditor's
conduct while appointed by Manchester Building Society.
The FRC declined to give any further information about its
investigation.
Grant Thornton, a mid-ranked assurance, tax and advisory
firm, said in an email it had alerted the regulator "as soon as
we became aware of a potential issue" and would fully cooperate
with any investigation.
A spokeswoman declined to comment further.
Grant Thornton's name was dragged into the spotlight by
Tchenguiz, who brought a 300 million pound ($462 million)
damages claim with his brother Robert against the SFO over an
investigation into circumstances surrounding the collapse of
Icelandic bank Kaupthing in 2008.
Lawyers for Tchenguiz have alleged that Grant Thornton
partner Stephen Akers and Mark MacDonald, a director - who
together acted as liquidators for Kaupthing - provided
"misleading and inaccurate" information to the SFO during the
investigation, costing them more than 2.5 billion pounds.
Akers and MacDonald are appealing against a judgment
published last month that they should release confidential
reports which the Tchenguiz brothers say will prove their
arrests in 2011 were groundless. Akers and MacDonald say the
reports are subject to legal privilege.