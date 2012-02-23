* Q4 EPS $0.67 vs $0.06 year-ago qtr
* Q4 rev $1.05 bln vs $1.01 bln year-ago qtr
* Q4 tax valuation allowance $265.2 mln
Feb 23 Graphic Packaging Holding Co
, which makes paperboard packaging for food and consumer
products, reported a jump in quarterly profit, helped by a
substantial one-off tax gain.
Net profit attributable to the company rose to $265.6
million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $19.6 million, or 6
cents a share, last year.
Graphic Packaging received a tax valuation allowance of
$265.2 million in the quarter.
Excluding items, Graphic Packaging earned 2 cents a share.
Net sales rose 4 percent to $1.1 billion.
Graphic Packaging shares, which have gained 72 percent in
value since touching a year-low of $3.05 in October,
closed at $5.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.