Apple Inc and five other companies were sued by Graphics Properties Holdings Inc, formerly known as Silicon Graphics Inc, for allegedly infringing a patent through their sale of mobile phones and other electronic devices.

The lawsuits against Apple, Taiwan-based HTC Corp, South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, BlackBerry maker Research in Motion Ltd and Japan's Sony Corp were filed in the U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)