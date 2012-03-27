March 27 Apple Inc and five other companies were sued by Graphics Properties Holdings Inc, formerly known as Silicon Graphics Inc, for allegedly infringing a patent through their sale of mobile phones and other electronic devices.

The lawsuits against Apple, Taiwan-based HTC Corp, South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc and Samsung Electronics Co <005930.KS), BlackBerry maker Research in Motion Ltd and Japan's Sony Corp were filed in the U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware.