LONDON, Sept 25 Private equity firm Graphite
Capital has raised 475 million pounds ($759 million) for its
latest fund, the largest pool of capital collected solely for UK
company buyouts in the past five years.
Graphite, which owns London celebrity hangout The Groucho
Club and the Hawksmoor restaurant chain, said in a statement on
Wednesday that further investor commitments in the next few
weeks were likely to bring the total size of its eighth fund to
over 500 million pounds.
Private equity houses have struggled to raise funds since
the 2008 financial crisis because investors who lost money are
pickier about the firms they back.
At the same time buyout companies have found it more
difficult to sell on those companies, leaving them less able to
return money to investors, who are in turn less able to invest
in new funds.
Fundraising has improved this year as the value of
portfolios improved and the market for initial public offerings
reopened. According to data firm Preqin, the global private
equity industry raised more in the second quarter than in any
quarter since 2008.
Graphite said existing investors contributed 85 percent of
the latest fund. Four-fifths of the money came from the UK, 25
percent from continental Europe and 35 percent from the United
States and Japan.
The new fund will target UK companies valued at between 40
million pounds and 150 million pounds.