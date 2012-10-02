By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 2 A U.S. senator on Tuesday
slammed Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner for failing to wean
U.S. firms off a key British benchmark interest rate that he
knew was being rigged, resulting, the lawmaker said, in costly
litigation that hurts American taxpayers.
In a sharply worded letter, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley
blamed a "deluge" of lawsuits over the manipulation of the
London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) on Geithner's failure to
inform the public, even though he knew of manipulation as
President of the New York Federal Reserve in 2008.
Geithner did raise alarms with authorities in Britain, where
the rate is set, but did not inform the public when he was
leading the New York Fed, through 2009, or as Treasury
Secretary.
Grassley said Geithner's decision not to take action to end
the dominance of Libor, or at least inform the American public,
has contributed to emerging litigation that threatens to clog
U.S. courts with multi-billion dollar class action lawsuits and
losses on interest rate swaps by local, municipal, and state
governments which may also lead to more lawsuits.
This, the senator said, will result in higher taxes or fewer
local services for Americans, and put American investors at
risk.
Grassley's letter comes as the Justice Department, Commodity
Futures Trading Commission and the United Kingdom's Financial
Services Authority continue to probe whether banks colluded to
manipulate the London interbank offered rate, which underpins
trillion of dollars in contracts and loans -- from U.S.
mortgages to Japanese interest-rate swaps.
Currently, Libor is based on banks' assessments of what they
expect to be charged rather than measuring actual lending rates.
Barclays Plc was the first bank to settle charges
that it manipulated Libor when it agreed in June to pay a $453
million fine. Other banks, including UK-based Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc and Switzerland's UBS AG,
are also being eyed by regulators as the investigation
continues.
Geithner's handling of Libor has come under fire by other
Republican lawmakers. Earlier this year, the New York Fed
released documents requested by the House Financial Services
Committee, which showed that as early as August 2007, Barclays
told Fed staffers about possible problems with Libor. Geithner,
who said he learned of the rigging in 2008, alerted authorities
to potential Libor-setting problems.
That committee is continuing to look into the Fed's response
to that information.
The Treasury Department declined immediate comment.
AN AMERICAN BENCHMARK
Grassley, echoing regulators, called for the creation of an
American benchmark to replaced Libor.
"If U.S. investors and borrowers have suffered financial
harm from our dependence on an index set in London, they have
the right to expect the country's leaders to support better
alternatives," he wrote.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler has been calling for a revised
benchmark that would be based on observable transactions, to
limit the opportunity for manipulation.
"The critical thing is that it be based on observable
transactions, sufficient so that we don't have misconduct in the
setting of these rates," he told Reuters in an interview on
Tuesday.
This contrasts with the emphasis in a report last week by
Martin Wheatley, a top UK regulator, that emphasized how Libor
should be repaired rather than replaced, as this could not be
done easily in the near term.
Wheatley, managing director of the Financial Services
Authority, mapped out in his report how to improve governance of
Libor, taking it out of the hands of the British Bankers
Association lobbying group, a step Gensler welcomed.
Wheatley and Gensler will now head an International
Organization of Securities Commissions' task force to look for
alternatives. It is due to report by next March.