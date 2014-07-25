July 25 Graubuendner Kantonalbank : * Says H1 gross profit of CHF 109.2 million * Says H1 net income of CHF 88.5 million, up 0.4% * Expects for FY 2014 operating profit of between CHF 205 million and CHF 210

million * Says H1 tier 1 capital ratio 18.8 % * Says H1 interest income of CHF 119.2 million, down 1.7% * Says expects to settle U.S. tax dispute in autumn * Source text - bit.ly/1t1PW9R * Further company coverage