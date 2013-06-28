Unitus Capital, an investment bank which helps bottom-of-pyramid businesses raise capital, has secured a new round of funding from impact investor Bob Pattillo's Gray Matters Capital. However, the funding amount has not been disclosed.

Unitus Capital "will use the funds to further expand and drive capital to social business that improve lives of low-income families, while generating strong financial returns," a statement said.

Unitus Capital was founded in July 2008 by the international non-profit organisation, Unitus Labs. The firm had raised seed funding of $5.5 million from private investors including WEGA Support GmbH, Robert Gay of H&G Capital Partners and William S. Price III, founding partner of the Texas Pacific Group.

Unitus provides a wide range of investment banking services to facilitate access to venture & growth capital and enable investments seeking social and financial returns. Headquartered in Bangalore, the firm has offices in New York, San Francisco and Sydney.

The firm works across sectors like microfinance, renewable energy, healthcare, education, agriculture and affordable housing. Over the past five years, it has successfully raised over $800 million for 40 clients.

Bob Pattillo is an entrepreneur and founder of the Indian School Finance Company, Gray Ghost Ventures, Gray Matters Capital, First Light Ventures, the IDEX Fellowship and Village Capital.

