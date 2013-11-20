Nov 20 Gray Television Inc :
* Gray and excalibur to acquire stations from hoak media,
parker broadcasting,
and prime cities broadcasting
* Deal valued at $335 million
* Agreed to buy from hoak media and parker broadcasting a total
of 15
network-affiliated television stations in seven markets
* Says Gray expects that the transactions will be immediately
accretive to
gray's free cash flow
* Gray and excalibur expect to finance respective transactions
with new term
loans, cash on hand and/or by accessing capital markets
