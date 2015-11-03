(Corrects headline to "about $162-$164 mln" from "$14.1 mln")
Nov 3 Gray Television Inc :
* Reports record operating results for the three and nine-month
periods ended September 30, 2015
* Q3 revenue $151.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.7 million
* Sees Q4 local advertising revenue, excluding political
advertising revenue, will increase from Q4 2014 by approximately
10% to 12%
* Sees Q4 total revenue include approximately $14.1 million
estimated to be contributed by the 2015 acquired stations
* Sees Q4 2015 total revenue will decrease by approximately 15%
to 17%, to approximately $162.0 million to $164.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $161.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly free cash flow per share $0.22
