HONG KONG, June 13 Guangzhou Rural Commercial
Bank Co Ltd (GRCB) is set to price its Hong Kong initial public
offering near the middle of expectations, IFR reported on
Tuesday, citing people close to the deal.
China's fifth-largest rural commercial bank by assets has
notified investors the 1.58 billion shares on offer
will be priced at between HK$5.05 to HK$5.15 each, near the
middle of its marketed range of HK$4.99-HK$5.27 per share, added
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Given the narrower price band, the deal could total up to
HK$8.14 billion ($1.04 billion).
GRCB did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the IPO pricing.
($1 = 7.7992 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR, Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)