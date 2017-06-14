* IPO priced at HK$5.10/shr, just below middle of indicative
range
* Guangzhou Rural Bank shares to debut in Hong Kong on June
20
* Tepid demand from retail investors on valuation, NPL
concerns
(Adds details on demand for GRCB deal, comments, upcoming bank
IPOs)
By Elzio Barreto and Julie Zhu
HONG KONG, June 14 Guangzhou Rural Commercial
Bank Co Ltd (GRCB) priced its Hong Kong IPO slightly below the
middle of expectations, a source said on Wednesday, underscoring
tepid demand for the $1 billion deal amid concerns over rising
non-performing loans in China.
China's No.5 rural commercial bank by assets priced the deal
at HK$5.10 per share, after marketing it in a HK$4.99-HK$5.27
indicative range, said a person with direct knowledge of the
deal, who did not want to be identified as details of the
transaction were not public.
The initial public offering consisted of 1.58 billion
shares, with 91 percent new shares and the remainder existing
stock from a group of 13 state-owned shareholders. It was the
largest IPO in Hong Kong this year, surpassing the $511 million
raised by WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc last week.
GRCB declined to comment on the IPO pricing. The shares are
slated to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 20.
Chinese lenders are barred from selling new shares below
book value, making some IPOs less appealing to investors since
several banks already listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange
trade at lower valuations.
Hong Kong brokerage Phillip Securities, which offers margin
loans for retail investors to buy into share offerings in the
city, said demand from retail investors for the GRCB deal
amounted to just HK$30 million worth of stock.
"That was quite a small amount, given the size of the IPO,"
said Jasper Chan, assistant manager of corporate finance at
Phillip Securities. "Retail investors don't really want to buy
it because they can get similar stocks in the secondary market
and they're cheaper than buying into IPOs."
Worries about rising bad debt in China also dragged on
investor sentiment.
Non-performing loans at Chinese commercial banks rose to
1.58 trillion yuan ($232.4 billion) at the end of March, from
1.51 trillion yuan in December, regulatory data showed.
With the world's No.2 economy growing at a slower pace, that
figure is expected to grow further, analysts said.
The benchmark index for financial firms listed in Hong Kong
is up 10.8 percent this year, well below the 17.1
percent gain in the broader market index.
GRCB's deal comes ahead of other expected listings from
medium-sized Chinese lenders in Hong Kong, including Zhongyuan
Bank and Bank of Gansu, which plan to raise about $1 billion and
$700 million respectively.
Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp raised
$446 million in an IPO in January, with its shares up 7.5
percent since the lender went public.
