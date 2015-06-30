JAKARTA, June 30 Indonesia's PT Great Giant
Pineapple (GGP) has offered to buy the remaining 49.49 percent
of poultry firm PT Sierad Produce Tbk that it does not
own for 395.07 billion rupiah ($29.64 million).
GGP has offered to buy 464.79 million Sierad shares at 850
rupiah each, according to a prospectus published in the Investor
Daily newspaper on Tuesday. That is 1.8 percent above Sierad's
closing price on Monday.
GGP is a unit of PT Gunung Sewu Kencana, which is owned by
the Angkosubroto family. It said the Indonesian poultry sector
offers strong potential and it was keen to expand the company's
product distribution network.
($1 = 13,330.00 rupiah)
