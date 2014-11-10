BRIEF-National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 123.4 million dirhams versus 102.4 million dirhams year ago
Nov 10 Great Portland Estates Plc :
* Sells 12/14 new Fetter Lane, EC4 to TIAA Henderson Real Estate
* Sale for a price of 165.8 mln stg, reflecting a yield of 4.5 pct
* 142,500 sq. ft. Office development is under construction with practical completion ("PC") expected in Q4 2015 Further company coverage:
* PwC did not approve Toshiba's April-Dec financial statements