LONDON, July 28 Property group Great Portland
Estates said the value of its portfolio of assets in
central London rose by a net 3.8 percent in the first quarter to
2.8 billion pounds ($4.8 billion), reflecting healthy demand for
prime property.
Chief Executive Toby Courtauld said the company had made a
strong start to its financial year, with good progress across
its 2.3 million square feet development programme, including
starting its largest ever development, Rathbone Square, at the
east end of Oxford Street
"With a growing London economy and healthy demand for our
limited quantity of available space, we can expect further
rental and valuation growth which bodes well for our significant
development programme," he said on Monday.
