Nov 13 Great Portland Estates Plc, which owns offices and shops in central London, posted a 31 percent jump in first-half EPRA net asset value as investor demand for high-quality London property soared.

The London landlord said EPRA net assets per share - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose to 636 pence over the six months ended Sept. 30, from 487 pence a year earlier. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)