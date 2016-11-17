(Adds analyst comments, details, context, share move)
Nov 17 Great Portland Estates on
Thursday became the second property firm focused on offices in
London to cut its full-year rental growth forecast due to the
uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Shares in Great Portland, whose portfolio is dominated by
offices but also includes some retail and residential property,
fell as much as 3.2 percent on Thursday and were 2.6 percent
lower at 612 pence at 0950 GMT.
The company said it expected annual rental values to be
unchanged to 5 percent lower in the year to the end of March,
down from an earlier forecast of growth of about 5 percent.
In August, Derwent London Plc, a central London
office developer, cut its full-year rental growth forecast to 1
percent-5 percent from 5 percent-8 percent.
The June 23 vote to leave the European Union has jolted
Britain's 900 billion pound ($1.1 trillion) commercial property
market, prompting the suspension at one point of commercial
property funds worth more than 18 billion pounds.
Some investor appetite has since started to return as
several property funds have reopened, developers have committed
to projects initially put on hold and property valuers have
dropped Brexit uncertainty clauses from valuation reports.
However, comments from UK developers so far this earnings
season indicate that since the vote the office rental market has
underperformed both the retail and industrial market on concerns
that financial firms will move jobs to Europe.
"We expect lower forecast GDP and employment growth,
combined with some businesses deferring investment decisions, to
have an adverse impact on our occupational markets," Great
Portland Estate said in a statement.
The company also reported a 4 percent fall in EPRA net
assets per share - a measure of the value of its properties - to
813 pence per share for the six months to Sept. 30.
That was worse than declines seen by British Land and Land
Securities and 1 percent below a forecast by Liberum analysts.
"Resilience isn't as good as consensus buyers relied on,"
Jefferies analysts wrote in a client note, keeping their "hold"
rating on the stock.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by
Jason Neely and David Clarke)