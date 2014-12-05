UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
Dec 5 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd
* Says board agrees unit to invest about 533.7 million yuan (86.78 million US dollar) in four photovoltaics projects in Jiangxi province and Hubei province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z0uHqF
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1497 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 17 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd