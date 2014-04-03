BRIEF-Genmark Diagnostics Q1 preliminary revenue $12.5 mln
* Genmark achieves ce mark for its eplex® blood culture identification fungal pathogen panel
April 3 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd
* Says board appoves its unit to acquire 30 percent stake in TP Vision Holding from Philips
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.