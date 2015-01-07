BRIEF-Astral Asia updates on April production figures
* For April, ffb production 5,593 mt, crude palm oil production 1,135 mt, palm kernel production 309 mt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2qzoMg5) Further company coverage:
Jan 7 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
* Says sold 77,136 vehicles in Dec, 730,772 vehicles in 2014
* Says aims to sell 850,000 vehicles in 2015, up 16 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BHdrWs
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March quarter net profit 68.5 million rupees versus 1 million rupees year ago