Oct 15 Shares of U.S. regional lender Great
Western Bancorp Inc fell about 3 percent in their market
debut on Wednesday, valuing the unit of National Australia Bank
Ltd at about $1 billion.
The stock opened at $18 and touched a low of $17.53 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market
opened lower.
The shares offered in the initial public offering were
priced at $18 apiece, well below the expected range of $21 to
$24.
NAB, Australia's No. 4 lender by market value, sold all 16
million shares in the offering, raising about $288 million and
reducing its stake to 72.4 percent.
Great Western, which mainly focuses on farm and business
lending, is now the flagship of NAB's U.S. banking operations
with about 162 branches in seven U.S. states and assets in
excess of $8 billion.
Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith were
among the underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)