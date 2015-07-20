July 20 Grocer A&P, formally known as the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co, and certain affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Sunday.

The company, which owns brands such as A&P, Best Cellars, Pathmark, and Superfresh, listed assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion in its bankruptcy filing.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, Case No: 15-23007. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)