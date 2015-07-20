BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
July 20 Grocer A&P, formally known as the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co, and certain affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Sunday.
The company, which owns brands such as A&P, Best Cellars, Pathmark, and Superfresh, listed assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion in its bankruptcy filing.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, Case No: 15-23007. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.