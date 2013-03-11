BRIEF-Ganaria updates on company's intended strategic reorientation
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY UPDATES ON COMPANY'S INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION
HONG KONG, March 11 Hong Kong property and investment company Great Eagle Holdings Ltd said on Monday that one of its subsidiaries had filed a listing application for a planned initial public offering of its full-service hotel business.
Under the plans, Great Eagle will spin off its Hong Kong properties, which include the upscale Langham, Langham Place and Eaton hotels, into a separate business. The company will list the business through a share stapled unit structure, similar to business trusts in Singapore, and own at least 51 percent of the units after the offering.
The IPO could be worth about $800 million, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported previously.
Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Plc will act as sponsors of the listing, Great Eagle said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY UPDATES ON COMPANY'S INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION
* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA