BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange completes acquisition of TMX Group's Atrium
* Intercontinental exchange completes acquisition of TMX Group's Atrium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds 'S$' in headline) April 29 Great Eastern Holdings Ltd : * Great Eastern Holdings Limited (financial statements and related announcement) * For the quarter ended 31 March 2014, group profit attributable to
shareholders was S$231.6 million versus S$207.5 million a year ago * Q1 profit from insurance business S$192.1 million versus S$184.9 million a year ago * Q1 profit from investments in shareholders' funds S$69.6 million versus
S$54.4 million a year ago * Source text for Eikon
* Intercontinental exchange completes acquisition of TMX Group's Atrium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 1 State-controlled utility Saudi Electricity Co is in talks with regional and international banks about making a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue, banking sources said on Monday.