Dec 15 Great Panther Silver
expects total metal production growth of about 20 percent in
2012 helped by the planned capacity expansion at its Mexican
operations and as the company anticipates to continue mining
high grade ore.
The company, which has mining operations in Topia and
Guanajuato in Mexico, expects silver production of 1.72-1.90
million ounces in 2012, up from about 1.51 million ounces of
silver in 2011.
The Canadian miner expects gold production in 2012 to be
about 10,000-11,000 ounces, up about 28-40 percent from 2011.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it is on
track to achieve the fourth-quarter output of 550,000 silver
equivalent ounces forecast earlier.
Shares of Great Panther, which have shed about a quarter of
their value in the last one month, closed at C$1.99 on Wednesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.