Oct 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on
Monday said it cut the long-term rating for Nebraska's Great
Plains Regional Medical Center to A-minus from A.
The rating agency also assigned an A-minus rating to the
center's series 2012 hospital and revenue refunding bonds issued
through the Lincoln County Hospital Authority, affecting about
$110 million of debt.
The series 2009 and 2002 bonds ratings will be withdrawn
after they have been fully refunding by the series 2012 bond
proceeds, the credit ratings agency said in a statement.
"The rating action reflects our view of the anticipated
balance sheet deterioration resulting from the debt issuance for
a new patient tower, which, in our view, is offset by (the
center's) strong business position and consistently healthy
operating performance," said S&P credit analyst Avanti Paul.