LONDON, July 24 London developer Great Portland Estates is unlikely to sign a tenant to kickstart its planned 100 Bishopsgate skyscraper this year, as the global financial crisis deters firms from moving to new offices, its chief executive said.

The lack of a tenant could also mean Great Portland does not get top dollar when it sells part of its half-share in the 40-floor tower in London's financial district, a deal in train with an unnamed party. A guaranteed future rental income would make the scheme more attractive.

"Buildings like 100 Bishopsgate need a financial services community to be in a more confident mood," Toby Courtauld told Reuters on Tuesday.

Canadian office developer Brookfield owns the other half of the 900,000 square feet tower.

While Great Portland and Brookfield have said they will wait for a major letting before starting construction, developers on other sites have been more bullish and started anyway.

They are betting that a wave of lease breaks and expiries in London over the next several years will prompt tenants to move into well-appointed new offices despite the economic climate.

Earlier this month, the Shard, the European Union's tallest skyscraper, opened with none of its 26 office floors let.

Lettings have been slow at other speculative schemes: the Walkie-Talkie, also known as 20 Fenchurch Street, which is being developed by Land Securities and Canary Wharf Group, and at the Leadenhall tower, the official name of the Cheese Grater, funded by British Land and the property arm of the Ontario, Canada city workers' pension fund.

The bulk of Great Portland's property portfolio is in the West End district of London, an area with minimal spare office space, home to hedge funds and media groups, with an array of high-end shops, restaurants and tourist attractions.

Jefferies analyst Mike Prew said the 100 Bishopsgate scheme was a drag on its share price, citing the fact it traded at a 10-percent wider discount to net asset value than its closest peer Derwent London.

"If they sold the stake down at a discount, the positive effect on the share price would make it worthwhile," Prew told Reuters, saying Great Portland's 50 percent share in the scheme was worth about 40 million pounds ($62 million).

Courtauld declined to comment on the sale's potential effect on Great Portland's share price.

International investors from areas including Asia, North America, France and Greece seeking safe haven investments had helped to buoy the West End property market, Courtauld said.

The value of the company's properties on 30 June was 2.1 billion pounds, up 8.2 percent over the previous 12 months, it said in a trading update on Tuesday.

"If you were to put a 20,000 square foot freehold property in a decent West End street and with a sensible rent on the market, you would have a roster of the world's wealthy looking over it," Courtauld said.