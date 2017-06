BRIEF-Gateway Real Estate FY net result turns to profit of 6.3 million euros​

* FY OPERATING RESULT OF EUR 12.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: LOSS OF EUR 35 THOUSAND) AND A CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF EUR 6.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: LOSS OF EUR 0.3 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)