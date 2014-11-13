BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 Great Portland Estates Plc
* H1 pretax profit 246.5 million stg versus 146.9 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend 3.5 penceper share
* P ortfolio valuation up 8.9% 2 since 31 march 2014 (developments: 13.0% 2 ) and 5.0% 2 in q2
* Rental value growth of 3.6%
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals