Nov 13 Great Portland Estates Plc

* H1 pretax profit 246.5 million stg versus 146.9 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 3.5 penceper share

* P ortfolio valuation up 8.9% 2 since 31 march 2014 (developments: 13.0% 2 ) and 5.0% 2 in q2

* Rental value growth of 3.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: