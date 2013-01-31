BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
Jan 31 Great Portland Estates PLC : * Portfolio valuation up 1.4%1 since 30 September 2012, 7.6%1 since 31 December
2011 * Rental value growth of 0.7%1 ( 0.6% west end offices, 1 .9% west end retail) * Epra nav per share of 430 pence at 31 December 2012 up 1.4% from 30 September
2012 * One acquisition currently under offer, four more in discussions to buy * Successful raising of £140.6 million to take advantage of London acquisition
opportunities * Signed 23 new lettings across the portfolio at healthy premia to market
values * Expect rental values across our portfolio to continue their upward trend.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r