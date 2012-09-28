BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires building in Gardena, CA for $24.7 mln
* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires building in gardena, ca for $24.7 million
LONDON, Sept 28 Great Portland Estates PLC : * Great capital partnership sells on regent street, w1 * Jv has sold £112.60 million of property on regent street at a combined
surplus of 8.3% to March 2012 valuation
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.