July 25 Great Portland Estates PLC : * Portfolio valuation1 up 3.3%, 6.0% and 8.2% over 3, 6 and 12 months

respectively * Epra nav per share of 464 pence at 30 June 2013 up 11.3% over 12 months * Market lettings 2.4% ahead of March 2013 rental values * Now invested almost 1.5 times the capital raised from shareholders last