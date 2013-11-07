BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
Nov 7 Great Portland Estates PLC : * Formed a new 50/50 joint venture with the Hong Kong monetary authority * To own and develop the Hanover square estate in the heart of london's west
end * Has transferred properties forming part of the Hanover square estate to ghs
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent