LONDON Feb 2 London office developer Great Portland Estates said a shortage of real estate in the West End area of London would underpin the value of its properties.

The value of its portfolio rose 10.6 percent in 2011 as London outperformed the rest of Britain on the back of demand from overseas investors, the company said on Thursday.

EPRA net asset value per share was 386 pence at 31 December 2011, up 18.4 percent from December 2010.

EPRA, the European Public Real Estate Association, sets a number of reporting benchmarks for property companies.

"With low vacancy rates and a scarcity of debt finance keeping the lid on new development starts, we expect the impending shortage of new supply will strongly favour London landlords once sustainable economic growth returns," said Chief Executive Toby Courtauld.

The company completed 35 new lettings in the period generating 11.8 million pounds ($18.7 million) per year and began the development of a 237,000 square foot site for media company UBM in south London.

JP Morgan analyst Osmaan Malik described the results as strong and said Great Portland had "come back punching".

Great Portland is unlikely to secure a major letting to kickstart the planned 100 Bishopsgate skyscraper scheme in the City financial district in which it has a half stake for at least six months because of the economic uncertainty, Courtauld told Reuters in November.

Talks with potential tenants were ongoing, it said in Thursday's statement.