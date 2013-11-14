LONDON Nov 14 London landlord Great Portland Estates reported a 9.2 percent rise in first-half net asset value, and said it expected the strengthening economy to support the capital's property market as more companies find confidence to move.

The company, which owns offices and shops in central London, said adjusted diluted net asset value per share rose 9.2 percent to 487 pence over the six months to Sept. 30, on a 103.4 percent rise in adjusted profit before tax to 18.1 million pounds ($28.94 million).

"With a strengthening macro-economic backdrop and supportive property market conditions in the capital, we expect to see further growth during the second half," Chief Executive Toby Courtauld said on Thursday.

"London's businesses are, once more, investing for growth and our limited available space to let is attracting significant interest, enabling us to lease at rates ahead of estimated rental values," he said.

Many companies had shelved or delayed office moves during the downturn but are now finding a shortage of suitable space after construction plummented during the period.

Great Portland said rental values rose 3.6 percent over the period, compared to a 3 percent rise in the benchmark Investment Property Databank Central London index.

It also raised its interim dividend by 3 percent to 3.4 pence.

Separately, property agency Savills said it expects its full year results to be towards the upper end of its previous expectations after strong trading in its high-end British residential and commercial business made up for a fall in third-quarter Hong Kong deal volumes.