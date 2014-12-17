BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
Dec 17 Greattown Holdings Ltd
* Says unit wins a land auction in Fujian province for 735 million yuan ($118.66 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13aWQPi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1942 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Exec says haven't seen capex related loan demand yet, substantial part of wholesale loan growth in Q4 from working capital, short-term loans