UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Greattown Holdings Ltd. :
* Says an art investment management firm's stake in the company was increased to 5.2 percent (103.9 million shares) from 0.2 percent (3.3 million shares)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Wf3Ibz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner