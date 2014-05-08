SHANGHAI May 8 Most dealers of China's Great
Wall Motor Co's newly launched Haval H8
sport utility vehicle said the automaker has told them to stop
taking new orders for the high-end car.
Five of the seven Haval H8 dealerships in China told Reuters
on Thursday that they received a notice from Great Wall on
Wednesday morning telling them to stop taking orders from
customers. The launch of the SUV had previously been delayed for
three months, until April 20, due to technical glitches.
Great Wall said it would provide a reason for the action
soon, and no previously ordered car has been delivered yet, they
said. A Great Wall spokeswoman declined to comment.
Two dealers, in Xi'an in northwestern China and southern
Guangzhou, said they are still taking orders for the H8.
Great Wall suspended trading in its Hong Kong- and
Shanghai-listed shares on Thursday, pending an announcement.
In January, Great Wall announced a three-month delay of H8's
launch, saying the move was aimed at improving and enhancing its
product quality.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)