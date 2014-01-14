(Adds analyst quotes, more details)

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Jan 14 Great Wall Motor Co shares slumped as much as 20 percent on Tuesday after the Chinese automaker announced a three-month delay in the launch of its Haval H8 sports utility vehicle due to technical glitches.

The delay dashed investor hopes that the high-end SUV would boost Great Wall's earnings this year.

The company said in a statement pre-orders would not be accepted as Great Wall addresses eight issues in the Haval H8 including low steering resistance, long brake operating distance and insensitive door stoppers.

Great Wall's Hong Kong-listed shares sank as much as 20 percent in early trade to their lowest since July while its Shanghai-listed shares touched six-month lows.

"Many investors had bet that Haval H8 would be a popular model but today's statement is disillusioning," said Wan Dong, analyst of Capital Securities.

"The delay will not only hurt Great Wall's first-quarter performance, but will also dent consumers' confidence toward local brand cars," Wan said, adding he would adjust Great Wall's profit forecast after more research.

Great Wall exhibited the Haval H8 at the Guangzhou Autoshow in November, with some describing the SUV as China's answer to Land Rover, as domestic automakers struggle to expand share of a market currently dominated by foreign nameplates such as Volkswagen, Ford and Toyota.

Great Wall said on Tuesday the delay was aimed at improving Haval H8 and enhancing product quality.

The series of deficiencies listed by Great Wall also include: short lag time of seat belt alert after the engine starts; complicated operating procedures of certain functions; monotonous pattern of the central console; engine noise, tire noise and wind noise to be reduced; conservative engine setting with no significant difference between the sport mode and the economy mode. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Samuel Shen; Editing by Paul Tait and Jeremy Laurence)