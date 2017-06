BEIJING Jan 16 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , China's largest maker of sport utility vehicles, aims to deliver 23.3 percent more vehicles in 2012 from last year.

Great Wall, also the country's No.1 pickup truck maker, said it aimed to sell 600,000 vehicles this year. The total last year was 486,800, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Its export target for this year is 100,000 vehicles, up 17.6 percent. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)