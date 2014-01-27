Jan 27 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit at 10-50 million yuan ($1.7-$8.3 million) versus net loss of 239.5 million yuan previous year

* Says returns to profit in 2013, helped by selling off assets

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters0.com/ceb46v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0488 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)