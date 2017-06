HONG KONG Jan 13 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, said its 2011 net profit rose a market-beating 29 percent, as demand picked up.

The company made a net profit of 3.47 billion yuan ($560 million), higher than the 2.7 billion yuan it recorded in 2010 and better than market expectations for 3.3 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Great Wall Motor, which went public in September 2011, aimed to sell 500,000 vehicles last year. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Will Waterman)