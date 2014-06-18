UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
June 18 Greatwall Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval for its private placement of shares
* Says controlling shareholder gets government approval to subscribe no less than 200 million yuan ($32.21 million) to its private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/SSGDcn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.