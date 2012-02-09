BRIEF-Heimstaden buys 1,601 apartments in Umeå
* TOTAL REAL ESTATE VALUE, INCLUDING LAND, HAS BEEN AGREED AT 1,155 MSEK BEFORE DEDUCTION OF LATENT TAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, FEB 9 - Great-West Lifeco, Canada's No. 2 insurer, said its profit jumped 34 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by funds that were freed up from a reserve that had been set aside for litigation.
Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Great-West, which is 72 percent-owned by Power Financial Corp, earned C$624 million ($628 million), or 65 Canadian cents a share, in the three months ended Dec. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$465 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share.
The result was in line with analysts' expectations for a profit of 49 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit was helped by a C$124 million reduction in litigation provisions originally taken in 2010.
Great-West, which operates under the Canada Life, London Life and Putnam Investments banners, is the only Canadian insurer expected to turn a profit this quarter, as competitors are seen reeling from one-time charges and the impact of weak markets.
Earlier on Thursday, rival Manulife Financial said it fell to a quarterly loss due to weaker sales and a big writedown.
BEIJING, June 12 China Development Bank Corp (CDB), one of the country's largest bond issuers, said Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of China's credit ratings has had "limited impact" on fundraising by Chinese companies overseas.