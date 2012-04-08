NEW YORK, April 8 Private equity firm KSL Corp
raised its bid for Great Wolf Resorts Inc by 12 percent
to $234 million as it works to top rival buyout fund Apollo
Global Management in their battle to acquire North
America's largest indoor water park operator.
Great Wolf said in a statement that it had received an
unsolicited letter from KSL proposing to buy the company for $7
a share in cash. That bid came in reaction to the company's
latest agreement to sell itself to Apollo for $6.75 a share.
Great Wolf's popularity as a drive-to family vacation
destination has shielded it from slow economic growth and
relatively weak consumer confidence, making it a hot property in
the eyes of buyout firms looking for assets with strong cash
flows.
