NEW YORK, April 8 Private equity firm KSL Corp
raised its bid for Great Wolf Resorts Inc by 12 percent
to $234 million as it works to top rival buyout group Apollo
Global Management in their battle to acquire North
America's largest operator of indoor water parks.
Great Wolf said in a statement that it had received an
unsolicited letter from KSL proposing to buy the company for $7
a share in cash. That bid came in reaction to the company's
latest agreement to sell itself to Apollo for $6.75 a share, or
$225.7 million.
Apollo originally struck a deal in March to buy Great Wolf
for $5 a share, or around $165 million. But KSL, which focuses
on travel and leisure businesses, made an unsolicited bid of
$6.25 a share for the water park company last week, prompting
larger rival Apollo to strike a new, 35 percent higher deal on
Friday.
Great Wolf's popularity as a drive-to family vacation
destination has shielded it from slow economic growth and
relatively weak consumer confidence, making it a hot property in
the eyes of buyout firms looking for assets with strong cash
flows.
In 2011, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization close to doubled year-on-year to $83 million.
As part of its arrangement with Apollo, Great Wolf could
have to pay up to $9 million for a breakup fee and expenses
should it walk away from the deal.
Shares in Great Wolf closed at $6.58 on the Nasdaq on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Dale Hudson)