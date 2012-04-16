April 16 Private equity firms KSL Capital
Partners and Apollo Global Management have been battling
it out to acquire Great Wolf Resorts Inc, North
America's largest operator of indoor water parks.
Both the bidders have raised their offers as Great Wolf
Resorts' resilience during the downturn makes it an attractive
property in the eyes of buyout firms looking for assets with
strong cash flows. Shares of Great Wolf Resorts have gained 77
percent sin c e Apollo made the first offer.
On Sunday, Great Wolf said its board has decided that KSL's
buyout offer is "superior," leaving Apollo with 3 days to up its
bid or walk away from the game.
Following are the major events in this fight:
March 13 - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management says
its unit will buy Great Wolf for $5 a share. Great Wolf adopts a
rights plan that will kick in if anyone other than Apollo
acquired more than 12.5 percent of the company's shares.
March 19 - Great Wolf investor PWK PARTNERS expresses
"serious concerns" with the proposed deal with Apollo. Says it
believes the offer is "woefully inadequate" and asks the board
to immediately withdraw its recommendation of the offer.
April 5 - Private equity firm KSL Capital Partners tops
Apollo's offer by offering $6.25 for each Great Wolf share.
Great Wolf shares rise 17 percent to trade above KSL's offer
price.
April 7 - Apollo raises its bid to $6.75 per share. Great
Wolf amends its previous agreement with Apollo, and increases
the deal termination fee payable to up to $9 million.
April 8 - KSL raises it offer to $7 per share.
April 9 - Great Wolf shares rise as much as 11 percent to
trade above the highest buyout offer, indicating investors
expect a higher bid for the company.
April 10 - Great Wolf's largest shareholder HG Vora Capital
rejects Apollo's $6.75 per share bid, and says it will not back
any offer until it is satisfied that Great Wolf's board has
fully explored all alternatives.
April 15 - Great Wolf says its board deemed KSL's offer
"superior", and that it has provided a written notice to Apollo
it is prepared to terminate the merger agreement.
