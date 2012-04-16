* Apollo has 3 days to match or better KSL's offer
* Shares down 5 pct
By Tanya Agrawal and Sharanya Hrishikesh
April 16 Great Wolf Resorts said KSL
Capital Partners' offer was "superior" to that of Apollo Global
Management's bid, but its shares fell as much as 5
percent on Monday morning, indicating investor disappointment
that the company's valuation may not see further upside.
KSL's last bid stood at $7 per share, valuing the company at
$234 million, however Great Wolf's shares had closed at $7.43 on
Friday as investors bid up the price on expectations of higher
offer.
Neuberger Berman Multi-Cap Opportunities Fund
portfolio manager Richard Nackenson valued the stock at $8 to $9
per share, based on an analysis of 2013 free cash flow.
"When there is an opportunity to refinance some of the
higher cost debt, we can see a higher valuation. These factors
demonstrate that there is potential for more value here", he
said.
Neuberger Berman is one of Great Wolf's largest shareholders
with a 5.9 percent stake in the company as of Dec. 31.
Great Wolf's largest investor, HG Vora Capital, had
recommended shareholders reject Apollo's bid last week, and said
it would not back another bid until it was convinced the board
had done everything it can to get a higher price.
Great Wolf had been shopping itself for most of last year,
and had contacted 38 possible buyers. KSL and Apollo were
one-upping each other even during that initial bidding process.
The company finally agreed to be bought out by Apollo for $5
per share offer in March, angering investors who called the
price 'woefully adequate', and leading KSL to start the now
public phase of the bidding war.
After a round of competitive bidding with KSL during the
long Easter weekend, Apollo's final bid stood at $6.75.
Great Wolf said in a statement on Sunday, it has provided a
written notice to Apollo that it is prepared to terminate their
merger agreement, if it does not make a new offer within three
days.
A decision on the proposals will be made at the conclusion
of the three business days and Great Wolf said that the board is
not making any recommendation at this time with respect to the
KSL offer.
Great Wolf will have to pay Apollo $9 million, if it accepts
the higher offer.
Shares of the company were trading down nearly 3 percent at
$7.23 on Monday on the Nasdaq.